Sailing holidays Greece bareboat with skipper or crewed.

Sailing Holiday Greece
Greece is one of the most beautiful places for a sailing holiday with the large number of islands and thousands of kilometers of mainland coastline to explore. The beautiful Greek waters are often referred to as a "sailor’s paradise", and indeed it was here that Odysseus, father of all sailors, made his mythical journey on the high seas, as described in Homer’s epic, "The Odyssey". Whether you enjoy sailing, diving, snorkeling, hiking, fishing, or an exciting hedonistic nightlife, or - the list of things to do on your sailing holiday is endless.
With over 1500 islands to choose from, the hardest part may be deciding where to start your sailing holiday Greece. Our sailing adventures normally run from Saturday to Saturday, but longer or shorter or starting on a different day, can be discussed, especially outside the high season period (July and August). Because of the spaciousness of some of the available yachts, it’s even a perfect place for a special business meeting or brainstorm session; presentation tools can be arranged.
Look at our suggestions for sailing routes in various area’s of Greece, or send us an e-mail with your wishes for your sailing holiday in Greece and your sailing experience.
Our clients enjoy our Sailing Holidays Greece:
"Greece is a taste sensation I have never eaten such beautiful food in such great locations. Sailing to an island, tying up and then finding a taverna, it was such an amazing experience. All the taverna's are on the water front and you are able to watch the fishermen working with their nets. Island life happening all around you.
I went to four country's on my journey and Greece was my favorite. I loved the food the people and the climate. Sailing is so much fun and I believe that it is the way of seeing a country from a totally different perspective. Very relaxed and down to earth. Sailing in small boats from island to island is retracing the foot steps of the ancients."
