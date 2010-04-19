Sailing holidays Greece bareboat with skipper or crewed.

A Selection Of Our Yachts For Charter in Greece

Join our mailing list (four times per year)

2016 - We started working together with some boatowners in Croatie and Spain (Balarean Islands)

2016 - Mini Site for Cabin Charters in Greece, www.cabinchartergreece.com

2014 - New Catamarans in our fleet. As Catamarans get more and more popular the number of catamarans is crowing steady in Greece. This year the new Lagoon 400 and 450 but also a Lagoon 440 in the Ionian sea, perfect for a off grid sailing holiday with your family.

2013 - Check out our online foto album to get in the mood for your perfect sailing holiday in Greece. Ocean Nomads Sailing Holidays Photobook.

2012 - We just updated our first aid responce certificates. Both Alexandra and Walter have succefully completed the anual first aid course at First-Aid-Greece.

2012 - Ask for our special payment options for our sailing holiday bookings for 2012.

2012 - More Catamarans at Ocean Nomads. Nautitec Catamarans, Lagoon Catamarans, Fountain Pagot Catamarans and Sun Reef Catamarans can be chartered true Ocean Nomads.

14-2011 - Now Ocean Nomads offers all the insurances that you might need for you sailing holiday. As a partner of Hamburger Yacht Versicherung we offer: Skipper and Profesional Skipper Liability Insurance, Security Deposit Insurance, Skipper Passenger Accident Insurance and Cancellation of Travel cost Insurance.

2011 - For more safety and extra services Ocean Nomads is accepting VISA and MASTERCARD payments true Piraeus Bank Greece. Visit Piraeus Bank payment Portal