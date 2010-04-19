Sailing Holidays Greece Sailing Holidays Greece The beautiful and natural port of Pathmos in Greece, always full of sailing yachts. One of the destinations for your sailing holidays Greece.


Sailing holidays Greece bareboat with skipper or crewed.

Thanks for visiting us while searching for information on sailing holidays Greece. We are a small company and we love to organize your sailing holiday Greece with sailboats and catamarans with or without skipper or crew. Your sailing holiday is important to us and we look forward to hearing from you. Don’t hesitate to call or e-mail us if you have any questions after visiting our web site.

Why your Sailing Holiday Greece?

Greece is one of the most beautiful places for a sailing holiday with the large number of islands and thousands of kilometers of mainland coastline to explore. The beautiful Greek waters are often referred to as a "sailor’s paradise", and indeed it was here that Odysseus, father of all sailors, made his mythical journey on the high seas, as described in Homer’s epic, "The Odyssey". Whether you enjoy sailing, diving, snorkeling, hiking, fishing, or an exciting hedonistic nightlife, or - the list of things to do on your sailing holiday is endless.

With over 1500 islands to choose from, the hardest part may be deciding where to start your sailing holiday Greece. Our sailing adventures normally run from Saturday to Saturday, but longer or shorter or starting on a different day, can be discussed, especially outside the high season period (July and August). Because of the spaciousness of some of the available yachts, it’s even a perfect place for a special business meeting or brainstorm session; presentation tools can be arranged.

Look at our suggestions for sailing routes in various area’s of Greece, or send us an e-mail with your wishes for your sailing holiday in Greece and your sailing experience.

Dolphins are never far away during your sailing holiday in Greece

Our clients enjoy our Sailing Holidays Greece:

"Greece is a taste sensation I have never eaten such beautiful food in such great locations. Sailing to an island, tying up and then finding a taverna, it was such an amazing experience. All the taverna's are on the water front and you are able to watch the fishermen working with their nets. Island life happening all around you.

 

I went to four country's on my journey and Greece was my favorite. I loved the food the people and the climate. Sailing is so much fun and I believe that it is the way of seeing a country from a totally different perspective. Very relaxed and down to earth. Sailing in small boats from island to island is retracing the foot steps of the ancients."

Your sailing holidays Greece with a Hanse yacht.

We offer the complete line of Hanse yachts for your sailing holiday Greece. As we work together with the importer of Hanse Yachts in Greece we can offer the complete range of sailing yachts from the Hanse Shipyard. The Hanse yachts are build for sailors and boatowners first and formost and you can see and feel that when you step on board a Hanse yacht in Greece. Hanse Yachts designs and builds their yachts with a timeless elegance, influenced by the style of the sailing ship originating from the American East Coast. Hanse Yachts differentiates themselves from other mass -produced European yachts - as Hanse Yachts are build by sailors for sailors. Great sailing performance is just as important as aesthetics and interior design.

The smaller Hanse yachts: Hanse 350, Hanse 375, Hanse 400, Hanse 430 and 470 in our fleet can be chartered bareboat or with skipper, the Hanse 530 and 630 can only be chartered with skipper and crew.

Let us organize your Sailing Holidays Greece.


Walter, one of our skippers that would love to join you on your sailing holiday in Greece WalterWalter is our skipper and driving force behind Ocean Nomads. With a Royal Yachting Skipper License you can trust him to take you and your loved ones on a pleasant cruise. Walter loves to instruct people and can teach you everything about sailing. Walter is a skilled engineer and enjoys building wooden sea-kayaks in the wintertime.
Walter@ocean-nomads.com or call +30 6932 406 404

 
Aleka, one of our crew members that would love to join you on your sailing holiday in Greece AlekaAleka is our qualified deckhand, cook and the person in charge of the bookings. Aleka Speaks Greek and English and would love to help out with answering any questions you have. She's also the wife of Walter and would love to sail with you. Aleka is a qualified dietician and is able to act as light cook and hostess.
Aleka@ocean-nomads.com
 

Aleka and Walter as cook and skipper on one of our sailing trips in GreeceRodger wrote: " I can honestly say that Walter and Aleka are the finest captain and "mate" that we have ever had in our dozen crewed charters.  From the first moment we met to the last sad goodbye Walter and Aleka's attention to making our vacation perfect was apparent.  Not only were our expectations met but were exceeded on a daily basis with our "Friends" going far beyond what a typical captain and crew normally do."

 

Memberships and references

Greek Professional Yacht Owners Bareboat Association

Member of the Greek Profesional Yacht Owners Bareboat Association

Hamburger Yacht Versicherung charter insurances

 Hamburger Yacht Versicherung: Travel, Charter, Skipper and Crew insurance. Please click for details or requests.

Yacht Charters<br/>on Paradizo.com

Featured Yacht Charters on Paradizo.com


